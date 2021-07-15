Previous
Lion in the rock by sschertenleib
238 / 365

Lion in the rock

A unique rock formation we spotted while on the boat.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Samantha

@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
bkb in the city
Great find
July 16th, 2021  
