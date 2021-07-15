Sign up
238 / 365
Lion in the rock
A unique rock formation we spotted while on the boat.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great find
July 16th, 2021
