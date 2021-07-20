Previous
Stillness by sschertenleib
241 / 365

Stillness

Tonight, we had a respite from the smoke and we are able to go out walking. This is the sunset over the neighborhood.
20th July 2021

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
66% complete

Photo Details

