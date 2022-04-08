Previous
Heading home by sschertenleib
Heading home

Our last sunset in Arches. Now we are on our way home.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
