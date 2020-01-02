Previous
Leapfrog duck style by stevejacob
Leapfrog duck style

I can almost hear him shouting DUCK to his partner as he wizzes across the top of her at Bedfords Priory Park
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
