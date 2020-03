Returning stranger

It's been so busy in my garden today. The bluetits are doing regular visits to the boxes but no nesting as of yet. I've also had the usual Blackbird, Starlings, Sparrows and Robins all gathering nest material or on the feeders. There is lots of squabbling going on between the birds over territory but the highlight for me was a visit from the Goldfinches and a female Chaffinch which have been absent for a long time.