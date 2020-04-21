Sign up
182 / 365
Incoming
Yesterday I captured him leaving and today I caught him coming back but again it was a very quiet day in my garden.
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
182
photos
63
followers
68
following
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
flying
Lee
ace
No seed left, Pesky pigeons! Good shot.
April 21st, 2020
