Previous
Next
Incoming by stevejacob
182 / 365

Incoming

Yesterday I captured him leaving and today I caught him coming back but again it was a very quiet day in my garden.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lee ace
No seed left, Pesky pigeons! Good shot.
April 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise