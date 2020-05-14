Sign up
Previous
Next
204 / 365
Baby Dinosaurs.
Actually, they're Heron chicks but when I see them, I think of Jurassic Park
14th May 2020
14th May 20
1
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
214
photos
71
followers
70
following
55% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
14th May 2020 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
chicks
,
heron
,
nesting
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot, they do look rather fierce for chicks.
May 14th, 2020
