Baby Dinosaurs. by stevejacob
204 / 365

Baby Dinosaurs.

Actually, they're Heron chicks but when I see them, I think of Jurassic Park
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot, they do look rather fierce for chicks.
May 14th, 2020  
