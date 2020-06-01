Sign up
At last
These wagtails would not sit still long enough for me to get a decent angle and light on for a photo. Finally today, this one complied with my wishes
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
254
photos
75
followers
71
following
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
1st June 2020 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
wagtail
