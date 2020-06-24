Previous
Looking for shade by stevejacob
243 / 365

Looking for shade

And so was I in my garden today.
The bird feel the heat too and if you see them perched with their mouths open, that's they way they shed heat as they can't sweat like people.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Rosie Kind ace
Such a little sweetie
June 25th, 2020  
