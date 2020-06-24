Sign up
243 / 365
Looking for shade
And so was I in my garden today.
The bird feel the heat too and if you see them perched with their mouths open, that's they way they shed heat as they can't sweat like people.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
shade
Rosie Kind
ace
Such a little sweetie
June 25th, 2020
