Last of the light

Yesterday evening, I went out to try the new camera in low light conditions but having sat in the corner of a field for two and a half, nothing had come to see me.

The sun had dropped below the horizon and I was just thinking of packing up and accepting I'd drawn a blank when this Brown Hare strolled out of the long grass right by my feet.

I just had time for two frames before it disappeared into the cornfield.

It was almost dark so I though it best to post in monochrome to hide the noise.