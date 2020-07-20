Previous
It's 4 by stevejacob
269 / 365

It's 4

The Great Crested Grebes at Priory lake are going for a second brood and today, mum got up to turn the eggs so I could see they have four on the nest
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Steve Jacob
