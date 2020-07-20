Sign up
It's 4
The Great Crested Grebes at Priory lake are going for a second brood and today, mum got up to turn the eggs so I could see they have four on the nest
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
eggs
,
nest
,
waterfowl
,
great-crested-grebe
