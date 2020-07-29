Previous
You are cleared for landing by stevejacob
278 / 365

You are cleared for landing

I popped out for an hour to Priory park where I hoped to get a better shot of a Kingfisher. Unfortunately, it landed to far away again but while I was waiting, this Heron flew over and landed in the trees on the far side of the lake
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Steve Jacob

