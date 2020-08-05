Previous
Is the coast clear? by stevejacob
Is the coast clear?

I spent the sunrise (but not much sun) with the hares again and although the light wasn't great, they did show up for a bit but not as close as the last time
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Steve Jacob

