Hello world by stevejacob
Hello world

My pond is a production line for these things. This one was taken last year while the weather was warmer, I was healthier and the world was in a better place
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

