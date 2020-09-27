Sign up
Hello world
My pond is a production line for these things. This one was taken last year while the weather was warmer, I was healthier and the world was in a better place
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
4
365
NIKON D7200
28th June 2019 3:09pm
Public
nature
wildlife
garden
pond
dragonfly
