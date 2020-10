I've been spotted

There's another deer behind this one but after jogging towards me, they both stopped in there tracks when the first one eventually spotted me. Although these are quite young ones, they still have a fearsome set of antlers so I was ready to run as I clicked the shutter.

After what we call a Mexican stand off, I won and they both took off at speed. I don't think it was me they were running from, more the heard of females they were running to.