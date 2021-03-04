Previous
Next
Reluctant to leave by stevejacob
Photo 430

Reluctant to leave

The Goldfinch on the left was hanging on to the feeder for dear life but eventually did give in to the Sparrows determined effort to dislodge him
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
117% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise