No hiding place by stevejacob
Photo 531

No hiding place

I didn't go out today so here's one from yesterdays Hare adventure.
They spent most of their time hiding in the long crop but this one gave me a chance at a full close up as it just ambled past in the short stuff
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Steve Jacob

Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
