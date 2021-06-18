Sign up
Photo 534
Uphill struggle
With the weather being what is is today, I decided to stay in so here one from my last outing.
There's a little ditch by the side of the lake that I like to lay in to get a different camera angle.
Thank you to everyone that liked and commented on my Hare dancing up the sun and getting it into the top twenty this week. Your support really is appreciated
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
16th June 2021 11:25am
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
duck
waterfowl
