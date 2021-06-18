Previous
Next
Uphill struggle by stevejacob
Photo 534

Uphill struggle

With the weather being what is is today, I decided to stay in so here one from my last outing.
There's a little ditch by the side of the lake that I like to lay in to get a different camera angle.

Thank you to everyone that liked and commented on my Hare dancing up the sun and getting it into the top twenty this week. Your support really is appreciated
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise