Dividing line by stevejacob
Dividing line

There area lot of swans on priory lake so the geese have set up a blockade to make sure they keep to their own end of the lake
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
LManning (Laura) ace
Maybe they are designating the safe swimming area! LOL. Great shot.
June 17th, 2021  
