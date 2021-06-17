Sign up
Photo 533
Dividing line
There area lot of swans on priory lake so the geese have set up a blockade to make sure they keep to their own end of the lake
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
geese
,
swan
,
waterfowl
LManning (Laura)
ace
Maybe they are designating the safe swimming area! LOL. Great shot.
June 17th, 2021
