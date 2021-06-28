Previous
Next
The dinner queue by stevejacob
Photo 544

The dinner queue

They tell me Sparrows are in decline in the UK.
Well you could have fooled me. This is just a small gathering of the 30+ that visit me every day
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
149% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise