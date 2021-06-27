Previous
invasion by stevejacob
Photo 543

invasion

I can't see the Red Hot Pokers lasting very long in my garden now the sparrows have been pushed of the feeders by the starlings
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
