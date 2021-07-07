Previous
Waiting for Amazon to deliver by stevejacob
Waiting for Amazon to deliver

The birds loved the last lot of suet balls so much, I emptied a 50 ball bucket in three days.
They will have to wait now until the new ones arrive
7th July 2021

Steve Jacob

