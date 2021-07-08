Previous
Next
I can see you by stevejacob
Photo 554

I can see you

He did know I was there but I was happy he turned up while the door was open. I can get a much clearer shot with no glass in the way
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
151% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise