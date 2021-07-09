Previous
How rude by stevejacob
I usually go to see the Hares in the early mornings but presently, I'm so fed up with all the football hype on tele I decided just to get out of the house for a rest from it.
I thought I wasn't going to spot any with the crop being so high but I still found a gap in the field to settle down in and just at last light, this beauty came out and plonked it's self 10 feet away. I know it's considered rude to turn your back on someone but it is nice to get one in a different perspective.
Not a wasted evening after all
Steve Jacob

