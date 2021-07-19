Previous
Filler by stevejacob
Photo 565

Filler

I have a time machine and as I haven't been out today, this was taken tomorrow
19th July 2021

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Kitty Hawke ace
Lucky you....a time walker........nice pic from tomorrow btw !
July 20th, 2021  
Michelle
I think we all have access to this time machine sometimes! lovely capture
July 20th, 2021  
