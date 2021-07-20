Previous
A good diversion by stevejacob
Photo 566

A good diversion

I went out to see if the harvest had started yet where I photograph the hares but sadly not so I decided to go home via the country lanes.
After traveling along one lane for about 4 miles, I came across a road closed sign so me being me, I carried on anyway.
I eventually came across the road gang resurfacing the road so after moaning about their positioning of the road closed sign, I took a diversion from my route and stopped at a field entrance for a coffee.
I heard this juvenile buzzard calling but struggled to see it so with camera in hand, I crept along the edge of the field ant eventually managed this shot.
I then realized there were three in the tree. I think they nested there this year so it's a place to watch for next spring
Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Michelle
Great find!
July 20th, 2021  
