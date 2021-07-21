Previous
Coat of many colors by stevejacob
Coat of many colors

I think this is a young Robin just getting it's adult feathers
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful capture!
July 22nd, 2021  
Mark Prince
He looks a lot like Scruff.
July 22nd, 2021  
