Giz a kiss by stevejacob
Giz a kiss

Looks can be deceiving and they were not being friendly
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
carol white ace
Great capture and title.Fav😊
August 2nd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
awww, soooo cute....or.....so mean with each other.
August 2nd, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
eerrmm...not sure this is a friendly gesture !
August 2nd, 2021  
