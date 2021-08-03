Sign up
Photo 580
solitude
I've been posting too much from my garden so here's one from a trip out last month that didn't get posted (excuse the pun)
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
2
2
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
823
photos
130
followers
89
following
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
scenic
,
countryside
carol white
ace
A cute capture.Fav😊
August 3rd, 2021
Cazzi
ace
Well spotted and captured. Love the pun too.
August 3rd, 2021
365 Project
close