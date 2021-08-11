Sociable Hare

There is a story behind this uncropped photo so please bare with me.

This morning, I went to my favorite hare venue and after a long wait with no sightings, I moved positions which is usually a bad idea as these animals run as soon as they see movement.

Today I got lucky as after about half an hour, this young hare popped out of the long grass and started heading away from me. I thought I'd lost my chance but then for whatever reason, it turned around and ran at speed straight at me. It stopped about three feet away and just looked straight at me. It then came even closer and sniffed at my lens, obviously too close to focus on but I though WOW.

I didn't move a muscle and to my utter amazement, it then sniffed my fingers. My mind was blown but it hadn't finished yet. It then poked out it's tongue and licked my fingers. I couldn't believe it but far from running away, it sat by my leg and cleaned itself. After a little while it just stood up and wandered off into the long grass behind me.

This is one of those moments that will stay with me forever.