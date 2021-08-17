Sign up
Photo 594
A late arrival
The breeding season must be almost over by now I would have thought so I was quite surprised to see this Mallard duckling at Priory Park last week.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
837
photos
132
followers
90
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
10th August 2021 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
chick
,
duckling
