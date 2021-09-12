Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 614
Glide path
It always amazes me how such a large bird can fly so effortlessly
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
858
photos
129
followers
88
following
168% complete
View this month »
608
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th September 2021 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
flying
,
swan
,
waterfowl
Kerry McCarthy
Beautiful Steve! Love the composition and the timing to get the full wingspan! Fav.
September 13th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow, just wonderful!
September 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close