Running rings by stevejacob
Running rings

For over ten minutes today, this was flying in circles just above my head. A joy to watch but it kept the other wildlife away
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Steve Jacob

Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so awesome
September 13th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful capture. You can see that intense focus!
September 13th, 2021  
