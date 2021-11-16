Previous
Not amused by stevejacob
Photo 682

Not amused

It's not just squirrels I get in my garden. I also get regular robing but this one didn't seem too happy at having his photo taken
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Diana ace
Not a happy camper at all!
November 16th, 2021  
