Photo 682
Not amused
It's not just squirrels I get in my garden. I also get regular robing but this one didn't seem too happy at having his photo taken
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
robin
Diana
ace
Not a happy camper at all!
November 16th, 2021
