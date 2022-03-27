Previous
stevejacob
Photo 739

Motion

In the garden pond through the window today as I didn't get out.
The starling was so enjoying his bath and I experimented with a slower shutter speed for effect.
27th March 2022

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
