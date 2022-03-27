Sign up
Photo 739
Motion
In the garden pond through the window today as I didn't get out.
The starling was so enjoying his bath and I experimented with a slower shutter speed for effect.
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
0
0
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th March 2022 3:57pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
garden
,
starling
,
bathing
,
theme-depth
