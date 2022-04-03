Previous
Bombed by stevejacob
Photo 746

Bombed

I was taking shots of a blackbird on the fence with a beak full of worms for it's chicks until this Sparrow hawk photobombed the shot. I wish I had opened the lens up a bit though as it was only 3 metres away.
PS The blackbird escaped unscathed
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
