Photo 790
Out of control
That's how I feel at the moment as I try to prepare for the wedding shoot at the weekend.
This was from earlier in the month but I wanted something to fill the gap
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd May 2022 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
goose
tony gig
Great capture...
May 23rd, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Nice timing and capture
May 23rd, 2022
