I need someone to love by stevejacob
I need someone to love

I was wearing a red bobble hat and I think this male Chaffinch thought I was available as he was singing his heart out for me
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Steve Jacob

Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
amyK ace
He looks quite dedicated to his singing.
May 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Love your narrative and this wonderful capture.
May 25th, 2022  
