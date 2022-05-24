Sign up
Photo 791
I need someone to love
I was wearing a red bobble hat and I think this male Chaffinch thought I was available as he was singing his heart out for me
24th May 2022
24th May 22
2
2
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th May 2022 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
chaffinch
,
willdlife
amyK
ace
He looks quite dedicated to his singing.
May 25th, 2022
Diana
ace
Love your narrative and this wonderful capture.
May 25th, 2022
