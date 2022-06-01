Sign up
Photo 798
A moment of joy
The long awaited wedding shot. I still haven't quite finished with the editing but almost.
This is the only one I'm going to post for now as it's the only one they've seen. They're off on honeymoon now if the airlines let them.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Views
6
Comments
1
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
29th May 2022 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
View All
Public
View
Tags
wedding
,
bride
,
groom
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's very sweet and they look really happy.
June 1st, 2022
