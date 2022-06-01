Previous
A moment of joy by stevejacob
Photo 798

A moment of joy

The long awaited wedding shot. I still haven't quite finished with the editing but almost.
This is the only one I'm going to post for now as it's the only one they've seen. They're off on honeymoon now if the airlines let them.
Steve Jacob

Steve Jacob
I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
LManning (Laura) ace
That's very sweet and they look really happy.
June 1st, 2022  
