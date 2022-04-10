Previous
I can't take any more by stevejacob
I can't take any more

I think the little Wren had exhausted itself nest building
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
oh how cute and perfect title.
April 10th, 2022  
