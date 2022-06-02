Sign up
218 / 365
This just caught my eye
I was sitting with the hares when this happened
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Odds and sods
NIKON D7500
2nd June 2022 8:42pm
Tags
sunset
,
scene
,
landscape
