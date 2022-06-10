Previous
Just dropped in by stevejacob
223 / 365

Just dropped in

I haven't managed to get many decent shots of the skylarks so I was very happy when this one settle in front of me yesterday between hare shots.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
