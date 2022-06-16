Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
224 / 365
You can't hug a duck
Another candid shot of the young lady trying to give the duck a hug but it had other ideas
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1165
photos
134
followers
88
following
61% complete
View this month »
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
Latest from all albums
222
133
223
805
806
134
224
807
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
16th June 2022 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
candid
,
lady
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close