Previous
Next
Encounter by stevejacob
225 / 365

Encounter

I did get some much closer shots of the Kingfishers we saw on our river adventure but sometimes, you just don't have to fill the frame with your main subject
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love the way you captured this beauty.
June 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise