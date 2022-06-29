Sign up
225 / 365
Encounter
I did get some much closer shots of the Kingfishers we saw on our river adventure but sometimes, you just don't have to fill the frame with your main subject
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
perch
kingfisher
Diana
I love the way you captured this beauty.
June 30th, 2022
