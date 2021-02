Just Never Give Up

I got a lovely expected parcel in the post today. From my friends Roo and Sam, who I’ve only known for a couple of years but they have become such a great support system. This lovely box was filled with tea, candles, sweeties, bath salts and other bathroom products. So thoughtful and welcome. This little card was included too, which was just so timely as everything just feels like such an extra struggle at the moment.