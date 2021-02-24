Previous
The Durenleaf Cup by steviemichelleg
The Durenleaf Cup

As our obsession with Monopoly grows, Kit surprised me with the Durenleaf Cup (an amalgamation of our surnames) as the Monopoly Champion 🏆 We were already pretty competitive but this makes it even more so!
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Stevie Michelle

@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
