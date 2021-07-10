Previous
Next
I’m a Pro 💉 by steviemichelleg
191 / 365

I’m a Pro 💉

I used to be so scared of needles. Now I can inject with my eyes closed!
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Stevie Michelle

ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise