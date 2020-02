friendly game of dice

This is a game called Toss-Up.

you thow the dice and try to get as many "green" ones as you can. one point for each green

If you get a yellow, that's a"caution" It you get "red" that's a stop and you lose your roll if no green. you must get at least one 'green" die to keep up your roll. You can stop at any time and take your points or roll for more.. It's a Toss-up.

First person to 100 points or over, wins the game.