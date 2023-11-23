Previous
one from the archives by stillmoments33
one from the archives

sunset over Lake Michigan U.S.A.
aging gracefully as sunsets remind me of the time passed.
docuphotojeff

@stillmoments33
recently turned 61.... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
