Photo 980
one from the archives
sunset over Lake Michigan U.S.A.
aging gracefully as sunsets remind me of the time passed.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
docuphotojeff
@stillmoments33
recently turned 61.... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR...
Photo Details
Album
365 year Two
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
29th October 2022 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
michigan
,
nature
,
sunset
,
lake
,
u.s.a.
