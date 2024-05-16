Previous
The beauty of Spring by stillmoments33
Photo 985

The beauty of Spring

Greenhouses abound in my area. Mothers Day was quite beautiful as we purchased some flowers for Mom. Mom turns 85 in Late May of 2024.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

docuphotojeff

@stillmoments33
recently turned 62.. a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
269% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise